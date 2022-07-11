Michael Moore Presents New Constitutional Amendment to ‘Replace’ Second Amendment, Includes Approval from Exes to Get a Gun

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore recently called for a full repeal of the Second Amendment, and now he’s proposed out a new Constitutional amendment that would hypothetically allow Americans to own guns, but with some serious stipulations.

“My version of a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would repeal and replace the 2nd Amendment: THE 28th AMENDMENT,” Moore tweeted. In a post to his official website, he detailed this 28th Amendment, which follows mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois.

My version of a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would repeal and replace the 2nd Amendment: THE 28th AMENDMENThttps://t.co/0SRexdqO9b — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 10, 2022

While he previously said Americans don’t “need” guns, his 28th Amendment allows for gun ownership as long as you pass rigorous testing and also get approval from just about every person with any sort of connection to you, including ex-partners.

“All who seek a firearm will undergo a strict vetting process with a thorough background check, including the written and confidential approval of family members, spouses and ex-spouses and/or partners and ex-partners, co-workers and neighbors,” reads section two of the proposal.

Moore also recommends a “mandatory system of firearm registration and licensing” for ranges, hunters, and “the few who can demonstrate a special need for personal protection.”

Section five of the amendment bans any magazines that can hold more than six rounds, 3D printers, as well as “all automatic and semi-automatic weapons and all devices which can enable a single-shot gun to fire automatically or semi-automatically.”

Owning a weapon in Moore’s world also requires annual testing and consistent government approval and he specifically refers to the owning of a firearm as not a “right” and therefore, something that is open to future restrictions on top of getting an ex’s approval.

“Congress may create future restrictions as this amendment specifically does not grant any American the ‘right’ to own any weapon,” he wrote.

Moore ended his rant by saying that he, “Michael Moore of Michigan,” has presented this amendment to the 117th United States Congress.

