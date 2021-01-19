WATCH LIVE: Biden Delivers Last Remarks Before Traveling to D.C. for Inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver his final remarks before leaving his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware for Washington D.C. on Tuesday at 1:30 pm ET.

Biden will take his oath of office on Wednesday, exactly two weeks after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters launched an attack on the United States Capitol.

Following Biden’s remarks, he and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend a send-off event before leaving for D.C. at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool to honor Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The violent mob, and security threats related to Biden’s inauguration, have led to heightened security across D.C. — even closing the National Mall off to the public.

Watch live above, via The Washington Post.

