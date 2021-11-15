‘We Damn Near Froze to Death!’ GOP Congressman Ribs Biden at Outdoor Infrastructure Bill Signing

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday, joined by Democratic and Republican lawmakers who supported it.

During the signing ceremony, Biden commended some of the Republicans who backed it, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Lawmakers joined the president as he prepared to sign the bill. One of them, Congressman Don Young (R- AK), ribbed Biden a bit for taking so long in the outdoor ceremony.

“We were wondering when you were gonna stop for a moment!” Young remarked. “We damn near froze to death!”

“I know what you mean,” Biden said.

Surrounded by Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the many other Democrats and Republicans in attendance, President Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law after weeks and weeks of negotiations before final passage just days ago.

Former President Donald Trump recently railed against Republicans like McConnell for backing the infrastructure bill.

You can watch above, via CNN.

