Jim Jordan Rants ‘Hillbillies In Ohio’ Are Sick Of ‘Ridiculous’ Nonstop Attack on Donald Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) offered his hot take on the Donald Trump arraignment Thursday during Fox News’ live coverage, declaring that “people in fly-over country, hillbillies in Ohio” are sick of the “ridiculous attack” on the former president.

“It is pretty striking that I think Americans become sort of inured to watching the former president go through this process. I didn’t think I would ever see that,” said Martha MacCallum.

“Well, I do think the end result, the take-away is, I think this just strengthens, just hardens the support for President Trump and frankly, expands it,” Jordan said. He continued:

I think Dana [Perino] was mentioning earlier in the show, that you know, you look at the poll numbers earlier in the week, I think it’s it’s 54 to 17 in the Republican primary. But more importantly, he’s dead even with Joe Biden in The New York Times poll. So, my gut tells me, if that’s what The New York Times is saying, it’s probably better for President Trump in another poll. And I think this only, again, hardens his support, expands his support, because the country gets it. And I think the reason that’s happening is because so much of the country is sick of this nonstop attack, this ridiculous attack on President Trump for seven years now, and they’re tired of this, this elite attitude in D.C. that says, ‘Oh, we’re better than everyone else, there’s a different set of rules.’ And I think people in fly-over country, hillbillies in Ohio, or Iowa or Oklahoma, they’re so sick of it, we’re so sick of it. We’re saying, we’re going to support president. I think that’s the take-away, I think that’s the result of all this.

Trump arrived at the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on four charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

