WATCH LIVE: Trump Surrenders At Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump landed in Atlanta on Thursday evening on his way to surrender to authorities at the Fulton Co. Jail.

Trump will be arraigned on 13 felony counts that he tampered with the 2020 election results in Georgia. An additional 18 co-defendants were implicated along with Trump, and several notable names have already surrendered, including Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell.

This is Trump’s fourth indictment and arrest this year, but the first time he’s expected to take a mugshot, which the Fulton Co. Sheriff has said he will release to the public. CNN reported that Trump used a bail bondsman to post 10% of the $200,000 bond set by the judge.

Trump appointed a new attorney for Thursday’s appearance. According to CNN, they will meet for the first time at the jail.

Despite his legal woes, Trump remains the solid frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination for the presidency with some 55% of the vote.

Several dozen onlookers have milled outside the jail Thursday to await Trump’s arrival.

