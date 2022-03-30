In the cable news morning show battle for ratings, CNN’s New Day posted a rare win over MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which has long been the second-highest rating morning show.

While Fox News’ Fox & Friends remained dominant in the 6-9 a.m. hours, New Day with John Berman and Brianna Keilar beat out Morning Joe in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic for the first time since October 2017. In March, New Day pulled in 159,00 demo viewers to Morning Joe’s 110,000.

New Day grew its audience in the demo by 10% while MSNBC was down a full 34 percent in March, compared to March 2021. In terms of total viewers, Morning Joe still topped New Day but was down 25 percent, while CNN was up 12 percent compared to last year.

In the first quarter of 2022, Morning Joe beat New Day in terms of total viewers with an average of 813,000 viewers, compared to 471,000. In the demo, however, New Day’s strong growth in March pushed the CNN morning show to top MSNBC for the quarter with 99,000 to 97,000 viewers – respectively.

By comparison, Fox & Friends averaged 1.4 million viewers and 267,000 in the demo during the first quarter. The Fox show brought in enough viewers to beat CNN’s New Day and MSNBC’s Morning Joe combined in both the demo and total viewers. March marked Fox & Friends’ 12th consecutive month at number one in cable news morning shows.

