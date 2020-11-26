Across America, many families will be getting out their Christmas decorations as they wrap up their Thanksgiving meals, but President Donald Trump is ready to celebrate Festivus, taking to Twitter Thursday afternoon for a fiery airing of grievances. Among his targets were some of his favorite metaphorical punching bags: Fox News, NFL players protesting racial injustice, and states that are shockingly certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner for the silly reason that he got more votes than Trump.

Trump had started the morning with this aggrieved theme, kicking off Thanksgiving with a tweet railing against the “100% RIGGED ELECTION.”

After another tweet touting Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision blocking Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic restrictions on attendance at religious services, the presidential Twitter feed fell silent for a few peaceful hours.

Shortly after 3:00 pm ET, Trump was back on Twitter. He had a lotta problems with you people, and now we were going to hear about it.

First, the NFL. Trump retweeted a post showing photos of two quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions, kneeling during the national anthem as a protest “exercising Social Justice support.” “No thanks!” tweeted Trump.

Then, a series of retweets of blog posts by diehard Trump supporter David J. Harris Jr.

“Sidney Powell and Lin Wood hit Georgia with 104-page lawsuit,” said Harris’ tweet. This lawsuit, as Mediaite reported earlier, was immediately viciously and thoroughly mocked by lawyers for its utterly pathetic attempt at stating legal claims, and by anyone with at least an elementary school education for its flagrant abuse of the English language. One of the more humorous typos was misspelling “District” twice in the header on the very first page.

Sidney Powell and Lin Wood hit Georgia with 104-page lawsuit.https://t.co/cDsbK1s2MG — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 26, 2020

“A total FRAUD,” Trump tweeted next, with another Harris blog post. “Statehouse Republicans, proud, strong and honest, will never let this travesty stand!” Harris’ blog post repeats the baseless claims of election fraud promoted by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis at their press conference in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

A total FRAUD. Statehouse Republicans, proud, strong and honest, will never let this travesty stand! https://t.co/N28yIoRsm5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Then, it was Fox News’ turn, with Trump again sharing a Harris blog post about a decline in ratings for the cable news network. Trump added comments that he expected Fox News’ ratings to “go down much further,” and calling the weekend daytime ratings “even worse, dead.”

“The late/great Roger Ailes is seriously missed, but I still won LEGAL VOTES by a lot!!!” tweeted Trump, apparently still incensed over Fox calling the race for Biden because of all that pesky math showing him with more votes in enough states to earn more than 270 electoral college votes.

Will go down much further. Weekend daytime even worse, dead. They still don’t get it. Fantastic alternatives! The late/great Roger Ailes is seriously missed, but I still won LEGAL VOTES by a lot!!! https://t.co/rm0ygRnW3S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is in “panic mode!” was another Harris tweet Trump shared as “So much TRUTH!” but a judge in Pennsylvania who is allowing an initial hearing on one of the lawsuits was “a brilliant woman of courage!”

A brilliant woman of courage! https://t.co/2hFos1Uwen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

While the current president was completing his Twitter Tantrum Bingo card, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden were thanking “the heroes on the front lines of this crisis,” the “nurses and firefighters who sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe.”

Jill and I were honored today to talk to some of the heroes on the front lines of this crisis. We’re thankful today and every day for the nurses and firefighters who sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe. We see the very best of America in your courage and selflessness. pic.twitter.com/5vrIXnZncz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! May your grievances be few and your reasons for gratitude be plenty…and may 2021 come soon!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]