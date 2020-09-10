President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the coming general election as happening on “September 3rd” at his rally speech in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening.

Trump’s comments came after he had spoken for several minutes about supporting Michigan’s auto industry, allowing college football games to be played, and other topics. He then mentioned the upcoming election and how his opponents would be surprised if he won:

For the last four years, they’ve tried everything to stop us. And they are only getting more desperate by the day. Can you imagine if on September 3rd they say, “Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump has been declared the winner”? At first they’ll go crazy. And then they’ll go, “it’s time now to be reasonable.” They will have had it, they will have had it.

Trump apparently never realized his mistake, and did not attempt to correct his gaffe.

The general election is, of course, scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Trump, who constantly questions the mental acuity of his opponent, Joe Biden, has also repeatedly reassured the American public that he is a “very stable genius.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

