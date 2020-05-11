Two Republican Congressmen who are among the most hard-line Trump defenders, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) and Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ) outlined an anti-Trump conspiracy that allegedly reached to the top of previous administration and accused former president Barack Obama of personally orchestrating a “coup” to undermine the 2016 election of Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs, both Congressman floated a series of circumstantial details related to the Justice Department investigation of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which they alleged were merely the tip of the iceberg of a much deeper conspiracy within the Obama administration to attack then-President-elect Trump. When Trump was pressed on Monday about the specific crimes that he believers were broken as part of “Obamagate,” the president failed to name one and instead punted by saying: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.”

Jordan, in reeling off a timeline of events in January 2017, began building what he claims was a fact pattern of wrongdoing, by intimating that meetings of people within the Obama administration had a nefarious purpose.

“Those three weeks in January tell us everything, and the president is exactly right,” Jordan claimed. “If it can happen to him, imagine what they can do to you, to Andy, to me and more importantly, to any American citizen. That’s why this is so darn wrong.”

“Congressman Biggs, because this happened to a president, there should be great, I believe, an insistence about an accounting and justice,” Dobbs said, before pressing his other guest if he agrees with Jordan’s incendiary claims. “And that includes knowing exactly who is responsible for the conspiracy against this president. He obviously believes it is President Obama. What do you believe?”

“Well, I think all the evidence, Jim gave you a great timeline, but all the evidence does point to coming right out of the top from President Obama on down,” Biggs claimed, before lobbing an explosive charge directly at the former president without any corroborating evidence. “This really was a conspiracy to do something that we’ve not seen in American history, and that was to actually perform a coup. That’s really a what this was. I mean, you can’t get to it any more succinct hi than that. This was an attempt to undermine the election of the people. That’s a coup. And they were abusing their power, abusing the process, and they were — yeah, they were using the media.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]