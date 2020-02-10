After Bizarre ‘Pony Soldier’ Comment, The Daily Show Creates an Old-Timey Joe Biden Insult Bot

Joe Biden’s propensity for off-the-cuff commentary came into sharp relief yesterday with his odd “lying dog-faced pony soldier” remark to a New Hampshire voter.

The joking remark from Biden is one he’s made before, and attributed to a line in a John Wayne movie. It’s unclear which movie it’s from (though Slate has a good guess what he’s referring to).

Lines like that are very on-brand for Biden, and today The Daily Show got in on the fun by creating a Joe Biden insult bot, and it’s just as weirdly specific as you’re expecting:

Listen up, Jack — We made a Joe Biden Insult Bot. Tweet @BidenInsultBot to get personally insulted by Joe Biden, ya dog-brained milksop! pic.twitter.com/TRsZo9YaBP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2020

Our @BidenInsultBot is up and running! Get tweeting, ya two-faced malarkey magnet https://t.co/HpiZXgPTr8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2020

You’re hitch-hikin’ to Memphis without a bindle, ya chitlin-spittin’ garden hose — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) February 10, 2020

Just don’t show it today’s new poll or the malarkey’s gonna hit the fan.

