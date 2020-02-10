comScore
FOR THE PONY SOLDIERS

After Bizarre ‘Pony Soldier’ Comment, The Daily Show Creates an Old-Timey Joe Biden Insult Bot

By Josh FeldmanFeb 10th, 2020, 4:23 pm

Joe Biden’s propensity for off-the-cuff commentary came into sharp relief yesterday with his odd “lying dog-faced pony soldier” remark to a New Hampshire voter.

The joking remark from Biden is one he’s made before, and attributed to a line in a John Wayne movie. It’s unclear which movie it’s from (though Slate has a good guess what he’s referring to).

Lines like that are very on-brand for Biden, and today The Daily Show got in on the fun by creating a Joe Biden insult bot, and it’s just as weirdly specific as you’re expecting:

Just don’t show it today’s new poll or the malarkey’s gonna hit the fan.

