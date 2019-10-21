Senator Bernie Sanders defended Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter tonight days after Hillary Clinton‘s comments about Russia.

To briefly recap: Clinton said that Russia’s “grooming” a candidate in the 2020 race to run third-party, and a subsequent statement from a Clinton spokesperson made it clear she was referencing Gabbard.

Gabbard shot back in a statement calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers” and essentially daring her to get into the race.

Sanders tonight tweeted in defense of Gabbard (who supported him in the 2016 race), saying, “Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset.”

Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

