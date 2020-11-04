The 2020 Election results have yet to be fully verified in multiple battleground states, but top Biden lawyer Bob Bauer bluntly, falsely proclaimed on Wednesday that “We’ve won the election.”

The comments came during a conference call in which Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon expressed confidence that the ex-veep is on pace to win the election. Bauer was also part of this call, using his time to blast Donald Trump for prematurely declaring his own reelection, and he also ripped the president for threatening to mount legal challenges against the results.

As Bauer spoke of Trump bringing the election before the Supreme Court, he promised that the president “will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president has ever suffered” if he does. This, in turn, led to Bauer claiming the election has been decided.

“If they wanna push something up to the Supreme Court one way or another, they can do that. We’re not worried about it,” Bauer said. “We’re winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we’re going to defend that election.”

Trump was broadly criticized on Tuesday night when he falsely declared his premature victory. The general election remains in play, though there has yet to be a social media crackdown on Bauer’s claims like Trump saw when he claimed Democrats were trying to “steal” the election.

The Biden campaign seems to be leaning in this direction since their website proclaims Biden “will be” president.

It’s worth noting though that this is different from Bauer’s comments, which treated the election as if it was already won and the results are concluded.

