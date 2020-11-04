comScore

‘Dishonest and Despotic’: Trump Decried By Supporters and Critics For Speech Declaring Victory in 2020 Election

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 4th, 2020, 3:03 am

President Donald Trump was decried by both liberals and conservative commentators after he declared victory in the 2020 election — and declared victory in states not yet called — at a press conference in the White House early Wednesday.

Trump said it was “clear” he had won states like Georgia and North Carolina, which have not yet been called by any outlet, as the votes are still being counted.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president claimed, before falsely declaring, “Frankly, we did win this election.”

“We want all voting to stop,” Trump added, again falsely claiming “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

Both Trump supporters and detractors took to Twitter to decry the president’s declaration.

