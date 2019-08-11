New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismissed not registering on a recent Monmouth University poll of Iowa caucus-goers and defended criticizing Joe Biden, telling MSNBC that “this is the preseason.”

The August poll shows de Blasio polling at 0% among respondents who were asked which candidate they would support if the Iowa Caucus was held today.

For comparison, 28% of respondents said they would vote for Joe Biden and 19% said they would vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“Your name not on the list. And you’ve faced some tough headlines,” Kasie Hunt told de Blasio on Kasie DC Sunday night.

“I certainly have spoken with democratic sources who are frustrated about your willingness to criticize the frontrunner [Joe Biden] and that is something that might jeopardize his chances. How do you respond to that?” Hunt asked.

“Very quick about New York, things get portrayed one way but the facts are the facts,” de Blasio said. “We’re the safest big city in America, I’ve added 500,000 jobs as mayor in the past six years, pre-k for every child for free.”

“I got elected with 73% of the vote, re-elected a year and a half ago with 67% of the vote. That’s the poll that really matters,” he continued.

The mayor also defended criticizing Biden from the left.

“This is the preseason, Kasie. This is when we’d better get it right. First of all, it doesn’t mean he gets a free pass to the nomination. There’s supposed to be a real competition, with tough questions asked,” he said. “Primaries very often make our candidates stronger and who is the best to prevail in the long run. I think these criticisms, this is child’s play compared to what the Republicans will throw at our nominee.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

