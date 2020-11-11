World leaders have already been calling and publicly congratulating President-elect Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump and people around him continue to insist that he hasn’t lost and that there’s supposedly enough voter fraud to change the outcome of the election — something even a few Republicans have publicly said is unlikely.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a point of talking up his conversation with Biden earlier Tuesday, calling it “refreshing.”

He said they found common cause on the need for the US and the UK to stick up for their values around the world, including human rights and on fighting climate change.

“It was refreshing, I may say, to have that conversation. I look forward to many more,” he added.

Labour MP Angela Eagle stood up to ask, “Does the Prime Minister have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the result is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy?”

Johnson was amused by the question and he answered, “I had and have a good relationship with the previous president… It is the duty of all British Prime Ministers to have a good relationship with the White House.”

“I’m delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us,” he added.

