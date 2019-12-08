As the ABC This Week political panel talked about the 2020 Democratic primary race, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie went off on Pete Buttigieg and said he’s just not an authentic politician.

He said, “I don’t think there’s anything authentic to about Pete Buttigieg.”

“He’s all over the place, now he’s the moderate candidate,” Christie continued. “In South Bend, his record is — at best — a mixed bag. And I think what you’re seeing now is because Biden hasn’t performed, because a lot of people disagree with Warren philosophically, that they’ve moved to Buttigieg because he’s the only one who’s had some decent political performing… but that’s not enough.”

Rahm Emanuel pushed back a bit and said for all of Buttigieg’s vulnerable spots, he is an authentic candidate.

“What does he believe in? What does Buttigieg believe in?” Christie shot back. “There’s no theme to the Buttigieg campaign. You know what Elizabeth Warren believes in, you know what Joe Biden believes in, I have not a clue what Pete Buttigieg believes in other than Pete Buttigieg and his own ambition?”

You can watch above, via ABC.

