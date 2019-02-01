CNN Reporter on Cory Booker’s Unique Qualities: ‘He’s An Unmarried Vegan’

With Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) having officially entered the 2020 presidential race, there are questions how he can stand out among the high number of other Democrats that are sure to run as well.

CNN’s Rebecca Buck said there are a few things that stand out about him.

“I asked Cory Booker about this in Iowa. He said he is not sure if it will be a winning political message, but it’s the message he believes so it will be the message of this campaign are a couple other things that set him apart from this democratic field,” Buck explained to anchor Kate Bolduan.

“He is the youngest senator running. He mentioned he is the only senator that lives in the inner city and he is an unmarried vegan. A lot of very unique qualities Cory Booker brings to the table,” she said.

Booker says he intends to run his campaign by avoiding the pettiness that often occurs and not do personal attacks against his opponents.

Sen. Cory Booker: “”The best advice I got in my early days was from John McCain and from President Barack Obama about what it meant to be a statesperson, to put patriotism before petty personal attacks.” pic.twitter.com/uK7ByyiyL3 — Axios (@axios) February 1, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com