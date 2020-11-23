Over the weekend, the Trump legal team put out a statement saying Sidney Powell was not formally part of the team — which raised eyebrows considering her presence at Rudy Giuliani’s wild press conference last week and statements by President Donald Trump and others about her being part of the team.

The statement came in the wake of Powell pushing a bonkers conspiracy theory about voting machines that apparently Bernie Sanders and Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp were complicit in.

Powell said in her statement that she understands the press release and is continuing her personal fight, but on CNN Monday, Brianna Keilar said it seems like she was thrown under the bus.

Keiler reviewed the “nonsense” Powell was saying before bringing up the Trump team’s statement, saying Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are conspiracy theorists as well, and arguing they’re “trying to erase Powell from the president’s elite strike force team after previously promoting her contributions.”

As for reporting suggesting she was “getting too fringe,” Keilar was skeptical:

“That doesn’t differentiate her from the rest of the Trump election legal team, it makes her fit right in there. Rudy Giuliani is peddling many of the same conspiracy theories Powell has, including ones about voting machines in Venezuela. The idea that the president is losing patience with a conspiracy theorist is like the president growing tired of watching cable news — it’s simply not believable. Why Sidney Powell and not Jenna Ellis? Another Trump election lawyer who, in the thick of trying to claim she’s fighting for future of democracy, responded to a Republican pollster who criticized her by saying he has ‘MicroPenis syndrome.’ From the same Jenna Ellis who once declared that foul language, name calling, or personal attacks would not be tolerated by her on Twitter. Maybe the bigger question is: why Sidney Powell and not Rudy Giuliani? Guiliani, who couldn’t answer basic legal questions in federal court, his performance a mockery by any objective court observer. Rudy Giuliani who is under active investigation by the FBI, who unwittingly took a role in Borat 2. A horizontal role, by the way. And once held a recent news conference at a landscaping company that was next to a sex shop.”

Keilar concluded that Powell is the scapegoat for a legal effort “melting faster than Rudy Giuliani’s hair.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

