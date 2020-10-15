Don Lemon called into question President Donald Trump’s motives for refusing to reveal at the NBC town hall on Thursday the date of his last negative Covid test before he was infected in early October.

During his Thursday night show, the CNN host theorized two different reasons why the president wouldn’t want to be forthcoming about a highly relevant fact — one that his White House has repeatedly stonewalled the press over — neither of them flattering to Trump.

Summing up the event, Lemon noted that Trump was “totally unable to answer a simple question” from host Savannah Guthrie, playing a clip of the president seemingly contradicting himself about the frequency he is tested and claiming he couldn’t recall if he had taken a Covid-19 test on the day of the first presidential debate

“Come on. This is preposterous,” a frustrated Lemon said. “Either his mind is slipping, which he always is accusing his opponent of, or he wasn’t tested and can’t admit it because it’s too reckless even for this shameless, reckless president. If he took a test that day and it was negative, he would tell us!”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

