2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) deleted a Twitter post where she spoke about her “Native American ancestry” and DNA, Tuesday.

The post, which was made one year ago Tuesday and had over 56,000 likes read, “My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry.”

Warren appeared to delete her post after Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich quoted the comments and questioned whether anyone would ask Warren about her claims to Native American ancestry during last night’s Democratic debate.

One year ago today, will anyone ask her about this at the debate tonight in honor of the anniversary? #DemDebate https://t.co/QLkDnpfHE6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 15, 2019

Bizarrely, the presidential candidate left up several followup posts she had also made at the same time.

I get it: @realDonaldTrump is afraid of facts. But I’m not. And the facts are clear. A deep, independent investigation shows my background played no role in any job I got. https://t.co/LTQ6d1sMwM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2018

I never expected my family’s story to be used as a racist political joke, but I don’t take any fight lying down. I want you to have the power to fight lies with the truth, so here’s a new site for you to review every document for yourself. https://t.co/900SsAMNjb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2018

Warren’s alleged Native American ancestry has been used as ammunition by Republican critics ever since it was revealed that her ancestry was mostly European.

In August, Warren apologized to a group of Native American tribal group leaders for claiming that she was a Native American.

Since 2014, President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” in response to her Native American ancestry claims.

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

On Twitter alone, President Trump has used the name to refer to Warren at least 21 times.

