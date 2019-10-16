comScore

Elizabeth Warren Deletes Tweet About ‘Native American’ DNA

By Charlie NashOct 16th, 2019, 12:51 pm

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) deleted a Twitter post where she spoke about her “Native American ancestry” and DNA, Tuesday.

The post, which was made one year ago Tuesday and had over 56,000 likes read, “My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry.”

Warren appeared to delete her post after Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich quoted the comments and questioned whether anyone would ask Warren about her claims to Native American ancestry during last night’s Democratic debate.

Bizarrely, the presidential candidate left up several followup posts she had also made at the same time.

Warren’s alleged Native American ancestry has been used as ammunition by Republican critics ever since it was revealed that her ancestry was mostly European.

In August, Warren apologized to a group of Native American tribal group leaders for claiming that she was a Native American.

Since 2014, President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” in response to her Native American ancestry claims.

On Twitter alone, President Trump has used the name to refer to Warren at least 21 times.

