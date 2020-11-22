Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND) downplayed concerns Sunday on Meet the Press about the Donald Trump team’s legal fight amid the president’s ongoing attacks on the election.

Chuck Todd noted that after a judge rejected the Trump team’s arguments in Pennsylvania, that state’s Republican senator Pat Toomey congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and said it’s time for Trump to accept he lost.

Todd asked Cramer, “Do you concur with Senator Toomey that it is now over?”

“No, I do not,” Cramer said. “Although I think it’s very likely.”

The senator told Todd, “I don’t know why we’re so easily offended by a president that’s carrying out all of his legal options in court, not encouraging any riots or burnings of buildings or beating up of Democrats coming out of Democratic meeting or events.”

“I don’t think this is an attack on our democracy,” Cramer said, responding to the warning Todd gave at the beginning of the program. “We spent four years listening to news shows and liberals trying to discredit the Trump administration to the point of spying on him by the last administration, $40 million spent on an independent council started with no evidence and ended proving there was no evidence, and then of course the crazy impeachment… Everyone ought to just relax and let it play out in a legal way. We’ll be just fine.”

“He’s accusing the entire system of being corrupt. Is that not undermining the democracy?” Todd asked.

Cramer again defended the legal fight before saying he does think it’s “past time to start a transition.”

