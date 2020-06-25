Former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart returned to late night TV on Wednesday to talk politics with his old TDS alum and current CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Turning to the 2020 election, Stewart pondered if the choice in November came down to Trump versus “anybody but Trump” before admitting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “was not my guy” and “wasn’t even in the top four” of his choices from that party’s nearly two dozen candidates. Instead, the liberal comedian called himself more of a “Sanders, Warren” fan.

TONIGHT! Jon Stewart joins @StephenAtHome to talk about the 2020 election and his thoughts on Joe Biden. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/n20Gxfl6ln — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 25, 2020

Stewart then admitted that he was uncomfortable with Biden’s glad-handing “Uncle Joey” shtick, which prompted a public apology last year from the former vice president for his long track record of inappropriately touching women.

“Hey, hiya doin’ I took down ‘Corn Pop,'” Stewart said mocking Biden’s at-times overly familiar tone. “I don’t like that sthick.”

“But I feel like that’s not the core of who that guy really is,” Stewart added. “We are a country in terrible anguish right now. We are in pain.”

“The blindfold is off and we’re really seeing ourselves,” Stewart continued. “And we’re seeing that erosion and we are fearful and we are angry and we are in pain. And when I see Biden, past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is…”

“That’s it,” Coblert softly interjected.

“Who knows grief, and I think that that kind of grief humbles you,” Stewart went on. “There’s a humility to the randomness of tragedy that brings about a caring that can’t be faked and it can’t be contrived. And what I think in this moment this country needs is a leader of humility.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]