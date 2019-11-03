Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told CBS News it was “naive” of Pete Buttigieg to declare the 2020 race was coming down to himself and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I think that’s naive for him to think that at this point, that the fate of this election has been determined. Just look at history. He might need to review past elections to know what’s happening right now is not necessarily determinative of the outcome,” Harris told Ed O’Keefe in an interview partially aired on Face the Nation Sunday.

Buttigieg responded to Harris’ comments, telling the New York Times’ Astead Herndon that Harris’ criticism was correct.

“She’s right,” Buttigieg said. “The Iowa Caucuses are just the beginning.” He had previously drawn eyebrows for declaring in an interview with John Heilemann that he thought the 2020 primary was between him and Warren.

On remarks Kamala Harris made to CBS calling his comments on a “two-way race” “naive”, Pete Buttigieg tells @AsteadWesley, “She’s right. Look, where we are now is three months ahead of the Iowa primary, and the, or the Iowa Caucuses, and the Iowa Caucuses are just the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/CKWxc5yT8t — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 3, 2019



Harris recently laid off dozens of aides at her campaign headquarters and shifted her focus toward winning the Iowa Caucuses amid low poll numbers.

“Your team vowed in the last month that you would finish in the top three in this state. Is that still the goal?” O’Keefe asked Harris in his interview.

“We are going to end up in Iowa doing very well,” Harris responded.

