The media networks have called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, and started referring to him as “President-elect,” but President Donald Trump remains stubbornly insistent, so far refusing to concede the race — or even communicate with Biden’s team at all.

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield confirmed the news in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash Saturday evening, shortly after Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris had delivered their victory speeches in Wilmington, DE.

“We have been reporting from our White House reporters and others about the fact that the current president has no intention of conceding any time soon. Has not called your boss. Has there been any communication at all between anybody in Trump world, anybody in the campaign, and anybody in yours?”

“There has not,” Bedingfield confirmed. “And obviously, we would hope that in this moment, this incredibly important moment for the country, that President Trump would choose to do the right thing, to do the thing that presidents have done for since our country was founded.”

Bedingfield continued, that they “would hope, and it would be a good thing for the American people to hear from President Trump.”

“But that’s his decision,” she said.

Bash then brought up Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, noting that Biden had “cut many a deal” with McConnell when he was vice president, and had worked with him for years in the Senate before that. “Have the two of them spoken?”

“They have not,” Bedingfield replied. “But I expect that they will. And certainly as you say, he has a working relationship with Senator Mcconnell and anticipates working with him as we move forward, and as he takes the White House.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]