A growing number of Trump allies are publicly saying that the election is over and it’s time for President Donald Trump and his base to accept that. The Joe Biden transition process has begun and even Laura Ingraham bluntly told her audience Monday night she would be lying to them if she said Trump’s chances are good.

But there are still prominent Trump supporters keeping hope alive and saying there’s still a chance they can turn things around through the legal challenges going on across the country — a large number of which have been already rejected in court.

Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Tuesday — days after her split with the Trump team — to talk up the supposed “Kraken” she’s going to release and continued making claims about voting machines and an election so rigged it changed the outcome.

At one point Dobbs asked, “Do you think that we’re going to see the Trump presidency saved?”

Powell promised him, “Yes, I definitely do.”

She echoed the baseless claim from Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis that the president won in a landslide.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]