Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen predicted that the president will quit the White House early in a fit of pique over his loss and hide out at his Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, instead of attending the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

As Donald Trump continued to cast baseless doubt on the result of the 2020 presidential race and push baseless claims that widespread fraud cost him the election. Speaking with MSNBC host Ari Melber about Trump’s possible endgame scenarios, Cohen was dismissive that the president would put up any kind of actual fight.

“Everyone needs to take a chill pill,” Cohen warned. “Donald Trump talks a lot of nonsense. The Birtherism. ‘I have my investigators there in Hawaii. Look what we found out.’ It’s all a lie, 99.9% of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He’s not going to stay in the White House past January 20th. They will remove him. He knows that.”

“After Christmas, he usually comes back January 5th, January 6th. He likes to go to Mar-A-Lago,” Cohen noted. “I suspect he doesn’t even come back to Washington. I don’t believe he’s going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser. He cannot do that.”

Cohen then directly called on Trump to step down graciously — but was doubtful that would happen.

“He does not have enough inner strength in him to be gracious,” Cohen concluded. “He needs to keep his base rallied around him. He’s going to say for the next 30 years that they stole the election from me. I’m the rightful president. He’s going to keep his MAGA army active and engaged and going to constantly blow this dog whistle and be a menace.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

