On Election Eve, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC that President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the results of the election because he’s “insecure.”

Ari Melber spoke with Pelosi about the election and showed a montage of her clashes with the president over the past four years.

She called Trump “the most insecure” president in American history, saying, “He knows he can’t win by letting the people speak their voices so he’s trying to disrupt the election. We are concerned about foreign powers coming in and undermining the integrity of our elections. He is undermining the integrity of our elections himself. And why? Because he’s a very insecure person. That’s why he takes cheap shots at everyone. He’s really projecting his own weaknesses and he recognizes them because he has them.”

Pelosi also knocked the president for “when he talks about who loves America.”

“Who loves our land from sea to shining sea and wants to protect it? Not Donald Trump. Who loves America? By and large, a nation of immigrants,” she said. “Who loves our Constitution and all of the rights contained therein and the beautiful genius of the separation of powers? Not Donald Trump. He undermines our Constitution.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

