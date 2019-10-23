New CNN Poll: Joe Biden Increases Lead Over Political Rivals, Highest Support Since April

A new CNN poll looks like very good news for the presidential aspirations of former Vice President Joe Biden, showing an increase in 10 points of support from the same poll a month ago. Biden’s support among Democratic-leaning voters is now at the highest it has been since he launched his campaign in April, 34%.

CNN reports:

Biden has the support of 34% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters, his best showing in CNN polling since just after his campaign’s formal launch on April 25. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are about even for second, with 19% and 16%, respectively. Behind them, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris of California each have 6% support, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke each at 3%. Biden’s rise comes largely from a consolidation of support among his core backers, and doesn’t appear to harm any individual opponent. Warren and Sanders hold about even with their standing in the last CNN poll in September, and no other candidate has seen a shift of more than 2 points in that time.

The polling data was collected from October 17th to 20th, during news cycles when he and his son Hunter Biden were all over news reports central to the allegation of “quid pro quo” that lays at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Based solely on these numbers, it appears that efforts to tie the Bidens to allegations of corruption in Ukraine have not only not hurt the former Vice President’s political prospects, they may have helped him.

