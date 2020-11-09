Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sparred with Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday evening over President Donald Trump’s effort to contest the 2020 election, leading Swalwell to ask MacCallum if her network had “falsely” called the election for Democrat Joe Biden.

The interview kicked off with MacCallum comparing Trump’s effort to the Democratic Party’s disposition in 2016 — and Swalwell accusing MacCallum of being wrong.

“You know, it is worth remembering, if everyone’s going to be honest here, that there was an effort to overturn the [2017] election that literally began before Election Day in 2016,” MacCallum said. “The president never got that from the other side. He never had that moment of grace period where there was hope that perhaps both sides come together after the 2016 election. What do you say about that now, looking back?”

“That it’s false — that, what you said was false,” Swalwell replied, arguing that he congratulated Trump on his victory in addition to attending his inauguration. “I fought hard on the issues of corruption and the Russia investigation, but I called him president-elect as soon as you and the media called him president-elect.”

MacCallum replied that Democrats had engaged in a “relentless” effort to undermine Trump. “It’s perfectly nice to say I sent a tweet and I showed up at the event,” she added. “But we all know that there was an effort to call this president illegitimate from day one.”

She then recalled Hillary Clinton’s advice last month that Biden should refuse to concede the election. “She said, ‘Under no circumstances should Joe Biden concede,’ and not give an inch,” MacCallum said. “That was her advice to him.”

Swalwell shot back: “Donald Trump has won the state of denial. He can be in that room as as long as he wants, Martha. but he needs to turn over the keys to Joe Biden so we can address the pandemic. And I would ask you, did your network falsely call Joe Biden the winner? Because you’re talking like someone…”

MacCallum interjected, saying, “You didn’t listen to what I said. We have a President-Elect Joe Biden, and we have a President Trump who has not yet conceded because of the ongoing investigations. Both of those things are true. Both of those things are rightful courses of action that can be pursued at this point. It’s happened before in history, and there’s every reason to allow that process to happen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

