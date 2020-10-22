In December 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump had a memorable encounter with a bald eagle during a photoshoot in his office. The unnerving moment with the bird of prey may have left a lasting impression on the future president, because he has maintained a determination to defend his feathered friends from the great spinning menaces known as windmills.

In Thursday’s debate with Joe Biden, Trump boasted about America being “energy independent for the first time.”

“We don’t need all of these countries that we had to fight war over because we needed their energy,” continued Trump, who then asserted his knowledge about wind power and protectiveness over the birds. “We are energy independent. I know more about wind than you do. It’s extremely expensive. Kills all the birds. It’s very intermittent.”

Trump and Biden sparred a bit longer over other energy options like solar power and fracking.

Thursday was not Trump’s first foray against the terror of windmills.

At a 2019 fundraising dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump claimed that having a windmill near your home would make the value drop by 75%, and “and they say the noise causes cancer.”

Neither claim is backed up by any evidence or study anywhere. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) called Trump’s insults against windmills “idiotic.”

Trump made similar comments about wind power later in 2019 during a speech in Florida at an event sponsored by Turning Point USA, saying that he “never understood wind,” but also “I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody.”

During that speech, Trump slammed windmills as “expensive” and something that “will kill many bald eagles.”

As a reminder, here is Trump’s 2015 fateful meeting with that sharp-taloned eagle:

