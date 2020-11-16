Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Concedes That Biden Has Probably Won the Presidency

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien appears to be the first senior Trump administration official to break with President Donald Trump over the results of the 2020 presidential election. O’Brien is one of the president’s own top national security officials and in an interview released from the Global Security Forum, O’Brien acknowledged a Biden-Harris victory looks likely.

MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson shared the breaking news before running the clip in which O’Brien — speaking at a global security forum hosted by the non-partisan Soufan Center — said “We may have policy disagreements, but, look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and, you know, obviously, things look that way now, we’ll have a very professional transition from the national security council.”

The National Security Advisor then noted the tradition of peaceful transition of power, saying “And the great thing is, this is the United States of America. We’ve passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions, even in the most contentious periods.”

Jackson noted “This shouldn’t be news. President-elect Biden will be taking office in January, based on everything we have now. President Trump did not win the election.” She then brought on reporter Ken Dilanian who noted the stark contrast between O’Brien’s comments and those made by Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“O’Brien is saying clearly, it looks like Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won. He’s promising a smooth transition,” Dilanian added. “He even said, quote, the Biden team is going to have very professional folks who are coming in to take these positions. Many of whom have been here before.”

President Trump has twice claimed that he won the election in the past 12 hours despite all reputable news outlets projecting President-elect Joe Biden to have won the hotly contested race.

Watcha above via MSNBC.

