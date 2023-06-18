Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis mocked Bud Light over the Dylan Mulvaney scandal while serving drinks to a group of veterans at VFW post in Sparks, Nevada.

Recently, the beer company has come under fire for allowing transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their product. The scandal led to outrage from conservatives online and led to a national boycott for the beer brand, resulting in Bud Light losing its spot as the nation’s top-selling beer.

DeSantis was one of the leading critics of the company for going “woke” and encouraged right-wingers to drop the beer for good. On Friday evening, the governor was joined by Nevada’s former Attorney General Adam Laxalt at a Veterans of Foreign War Post where he joked he would not serve Bud Light to any of the patrons.

“Just so you know, I’ll serve you anything except Bud Light. I just can’t do that,” DeSantis while serving veterans behind the bar of a post called “The Bunker,” according to the Daily Mail.

Watch the interaction below:

“I’ll serve you anything but Bud Light” 🍻🤣@RonDeSantis got behind the bar at “The Bunker” VFW Post 9211 before the Reno Rodeo yesterday! pic.twitter.com/mxyOJ8fAaC — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) June 17, 2023

DeSantis joke at the bar appeared to garner a positive reaction from the attendees especially GOP presidential hopeful told asked, “Does anybody want a draught on the house?”

As former President Donald Trump remains boggled down in legal troubles, DeSantis has begun making the rounds at various early primary states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada. However, Trump still remains a clear frontrunner for the nomination with a 32.7% lead over the DeSantis, according to RealClearPolitics.

