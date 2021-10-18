Trump Attacks GOP Senator Doubting He Could Win the 2024 Nomination: ‘The Great People Curse Him’

Former President Donald Trump attacked Senator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) Monday for saying he wouldn’t win in 2024.

Cassidy was one of a few Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, and in a Sunday Axios interview, he said Trump could potentially lose the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Trump responded by calling him “Wacky Senator Bill Cassidy” and calling him “a RINO Republican who begged for my endorsement in 2020.”

He said he did “so much” for Louisiana during his presidency and said, “Wacky Bill Cassidy can’t walk down the street in Louisiana, a State I won by almost 20 points. He could not even be elected dog catcher today, the great people curse him.”

“Wacky Bill is a totally ineffective Senator, but Louisiana does have a great Senator in John Kennedy,” Trump added.

Weeks after voting to impeach Trump in February, Cassidy said Republicans shouldn’t put the former president on a pedestal.

“We’ve got to win in two years, we’ve got to win in four years. If we do that, we’ll do that by speaking to those issues that are important to the American people — and there’s a lot of issues important to them right now — not by putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point.”

