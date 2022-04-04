Amy Schumer Reveals Alec Baldwin Shooting Joke She Was Banned From Telling at the Oscars

Amy Schumer shared the Alec Baldwin shooting joke she was banned from making at the Oscars while at a stand-up set in Las Vegas this weekend.

Schumer, who hosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, first referenced the slap, joking that she was “kind of feeling” herself that night, until “all of a sudden Ali was making his way up.”

The crack references both Will Smith’s role as boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali, and his decision to walk onstage and slap Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

“And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity,” she added, according to Vanity Fair. “It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

After sharing that her lawyer told her not to tell her Oscar jokes, and pleading with the audience not to get mad at her, Schumer went on to reveal the Baldwin joke barred from last month’s ceremony.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

The joke references the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the Rust movie set by a prop firearm Baldwin was holding at the time.

Hutchins’ family is currently suing Baldwin for failing “to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences.”

Schumer first spoke out about the slap in an Instagram caption shared last week, in which she said she was “still triggered and traumatized” by the incident.

“Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” added Schumer, who also praised Rock for handling the situation “like a pro.”

