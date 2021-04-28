Britney Spears to Address Court in Upcoming Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is set to address the court at an upcoming conservatorship hearing, according to her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III.

“The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham said at a Tuesday hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court, adding that Spears would like to appear within the next month.

Spears is now set to speak in court on June 23, according to the New York Times, during which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will allow the pop star to address the “status of the conservatorship.”

Spears has been under a court-approved conservatorship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears acting as her conservator. The conservatorship stated that Jamie would make both life and fincincial decisions for Spears following several public breakdowns.

In November 2020, the court denied Spears’ bid to remove her father as her conservator, despite Ingham’s claim that the star is “afraid” of her father, and therefore, “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

At the center of the legal battle is Spears’ $60 million estate, which Jamie still acts as co-conservator of, despite Spears’ attempts to officially strip her father from any control of her life.

While the #FreeBritney movement gained traction last summer, as fans believed she was sending secret messages via her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts, it was New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, that threw her conservatorship into the spotlight.

Not only did the documentary successfully highlight her conservatorship, but it also showcased how the media publicly shamed her throughout her career — largely causing the public meltdowns that led to her conservatorship.

Spears rarely addresses the conservatorship directly, yet took to Instagram in March to reveal that she was “embarrassed” by the Times documentary, adding that, “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!”

