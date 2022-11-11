Representatives for legendary comic Dave Chappelle deny rumors of a Saturday Night Live writer boycott over the years of transgender mockery that has drawn protests and accusations of transphobia — and even jeers of “Bigot!” from students at his old high school.

Chappelle has been under fire for years over his constant mockery of transgender people. But the criticism — and the edge to the mockery — reached a crescendo with the release of Chapelle’s Netflix special The Closer, which sparked outrage and protests by Netflix staffers, and a series of defiant reactions from Chappelle.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan, CNN correspondent Jason Carroll told anchor Kate Bolduan that Chappelle’s reps deny there was a writer’s boycott this week, as Chappelle hosts the sketch show for the third time:

But this time, questions about possible problems behind the scenes. Chappelle’s representatives pushing back on unconfirmed reports that SNL writers were staging a boycott related to the comedian’s previous comments about the trans community, telling CNN, “We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott. In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration.” Chappelle has come under fire for comments about the transgender community in his standup routines, most recently in his Netflix special, The Closer.

Carroll also noted an Instagram post from SNL writer Celeste Yim that denounced transphobia without naming Chappelle:

A Reddit user captured this Instagram story from SNL writer Celeste Yim, who wrote, “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.” It is not clear if this was aimed at Chappelle. Yim did not respond to CNN request to comment about him hosting News of Chappelle’s return was met with some backlash on social media. As some pointed out, the show announced in September it was adding its first non-binary cast member, Mollie Kearney.

Yim is referring to violence like that which the Human Rights Campaign has tracked.

According to the group, “2022 has already seen at least 32 transgender people fatally shot or killed by other violent means. We say ‘at least’ because too often these stories go unreported — or misreported. In previous years, the majority of these people were Black and Latinx transgender women.”

Carroll went on to note that NBC would not comment on the reports of a boycott:

Now, Chappelle is set for another go in front of SNL’s live studio audience as both his critics and fans wait to hear what he will say next. And CNN reached out to NBC about Chappelle. A spokesperson said the network is not commenting. You know SNL ratings, as you know, have been sort of up and down over the past few years, but I think a lot of people are going to tune in to see exactly what Chappelle does during his opening monologue and how he handles himself.

Chappelle denies he is transphobic.

