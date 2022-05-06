Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith to Chappelle: ‘I Got Smacked by the Softest N**** That Ever Rapped’

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle traded on-stage slap jokes during a set at the Comedy Store on Thursday night.

Chappelle performed a surprise show at the Los Angeles venue, during which Rock joined the comedian roughly 10 minutes into his set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle and Rock reportedly quipped about their mutual on-stage attacks during the set, joking about who had it worse.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock, referring to Will Smith, who infamously slapped Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

“I got smacked by the softest n***** that ever rapped,” Rock joked in response.

Rock has stayed relatively quiet about the incident, only addressing it while onstage during several stand-up shows.

“I don’t have like a bunch of shit about what happened,” he said during his first show after the Oscars. “So if you came to hear that I’m not–I had like a whole I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kinda processing what happened.”

Rock also joked about the Smith slap on stage after Chappelle was ambushed during his show at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock said into the mic after going on stage to make sure Chappelle was not injured.

During the Thursday set, Chappelle also revealed that he spoke to the alleged attacker, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, after the ambush and asked for his motive.

Lee reportedly told Chappelle that the attack was meant to raise awareness for gentrification, as his grandmother was just forced out of her Brooklyn neighborhood.

