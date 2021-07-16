Stephen Colbert has avoided saying the former president’s name since he denied the election results in November 2020, but that all changed on Thursday night’s The Late Show.

“Donald Trump is a fascist,” Colbert declared, eliciting thunderous applause.

While the late-night show would rather “forget” about the 45th President of the United States, claims that General Mark Milley made in his latest book I Alone Can Fix It were simply too much for Colbert to ignore.

“Since the day he went out and lied about the election, I try not to say his name,” Colbert said. “We don’t show his name on air. I don’t do my impression, because haven’t you suffered enough?”

“But there are times when you just have to slap yourself in the face, put a little cold water on the back of your neck, bear down on the bite stick, and remind yourself just how bad it was by repeating out loud the simple fact: ‘Donald Trump is a fascist,’” the host continued.

The host went on to explain that Milley feared Trump was denying the election results in an attempt to invoke the Insurrection Act and attempt a coup.

“They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed,” Milley reportedly told his deputies, according to the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Colbert then issued another reminder: “This is America. We’re all the guys with guns.”

On Thursday, Trump adamantly pushed back on the coup claims, writing, “Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley.”

“Ok, you’ve clearly put some thought into this thing you’re not into,” Colbert responded, later imitating someone unconvincingly telling their wife that they’re not into threesomes.

“Honey, come on, I’m not into three-ways,” he said. “But if I was, I wouldn’t do it with our neighbor Alice! Your sister is way hotter!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

