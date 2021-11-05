Emilio Estevez Reportedly Leaving Mighty Ducks Disney+ Series Over Vaccination Requirement

Emilio Estevez, known for his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks, is leaving the franchise’s Disney Plus show Game Changers — reportedly over vaccine requirements.

Deadline and Variety reported Friday night that the studio was going back and forth with Estevez over vaccination requirements and he “declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy.”

According to a source close to the production, Estevez’s departure is due to a disagreement over ABC Signature’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, as he would not provide proof of vaccination. Under the recent return-to-work agreement between studios and unions, production for “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” requires vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone in Zone A, which includes all actors and crew members who come into contact with them.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted this past March and was renewed for.a second season.

Deadline repotted that “creative differences” were also a potential factor in his exit as well.

Other celebrities have come under criticism for their opposition to the vaccines, including Nicki Minaj just weeks ago.

In a recent Hollywood Reporter piece Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito pushed back on anti-vaccine sentiment in Hollywood and said, “I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer.”

