Jimmy Kimmel Tears into AT&T for Pumping Tens of Millions of Dollars into OAN: ‘They Make Fox Look Like Alyssa Milano’

Jimmy Kimmel went off on AT&T after a new report revealed that the company has pumped tens of millions in funding into One America News Network.

Kimmel first pointed to the hypocrisy over at Fox News, blaming the network for playing a part in vaccine mistrust despite the fact that 90 percent of its workforce is vaccinated.

According to a new study from Media Matters, Fox News “pushed a claim undermining vaccines during 99 percent of the days” between April 1 and Sept. 30 2021.

“The two days they didn’t undermine it were the days they took off to go get the vaccine,” cracked the host. “They scoff at the vaccine, they’re always making fun of people wearing masks, which is especially nuts because everyone, if you go around the Fox News building, you would see that pretty much everybody is wearing a mask.”

Kimmel went on to note that some Fox News hosts, including Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity have encouraged their viewers to take the vaccine, adding that the real “hardcore hammerheads” work at One America News.

“They make Fox look like Alyssa Milano,” Kimmel joked.

“And it turns out they are funded—and no one knew this until yesterday—by AT&T!” he added. “In 2013, they were like, ‘You know what this country needs? And someone was like, ‘I don’t know, affordable health care?’ And they said ‘No! An even farther-right-wing news network!’ And then they pumped tens of millions of dollars into what became One America News.”

The host continued to share that the network reportedly promised to offer positive coverage of AT&T — “in addition to positive coverage of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, anti-vax conspiracy theorists, QAnon, racism, fascism, narcissism, botulism, genital herpes, all the bad things.”

“So good going, AT&T!” he concluded. “Quite an investment in America.”

