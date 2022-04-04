John Oliver Takes Down ‘Predatory, Conspiratorial, Inexplicably Hostile-to-Trees Guy’ Madison Cawthorn for His Repeated Lies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went after Rep. Madison Cawthron (R-NC) for repeatedly lying throughout his time in office, specifically nailing him for claiming he has seen leaders do cocaine and that he has been invited to an “orgy.”

“Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you,” Cawthorn said while on John Lovell’s Warrior Poet Society podcast last month. “And it’s like, this is wild.”

The representative additionally claimed that he was invited to a “sexual get-together” by a leader he has “looked up to,” later clarifying that he was asked to “come to an orgy.”

“Now, obviously, no one uses the phrase ‘key-bump’ without knowing exactly what it means, so it feels like you’re already telling on yourself a little there,” Oliver said on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight.

“Also, I’m pretty sure that people having coke-fueled orgies don’t call them ‘sexual get-togethers.’ A ‘sexual get-together’ sounds like a sex-toy party at your friend Brenda’s friend Shanae’s house where you realize halfway through that the whole thing’s a pyramid scheme.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy(R-CA) and other Republicans and conservatives were quick to turn on Cawthorn following the remarks, including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who said, “On any given day, he’s an embarrassment.”

Oliver then pointed to Cawthorn’s track record for lying, calling his record with the truth “unrelentingly bad.”

“He implied the car crash that left him partially paralyzed derailed his plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, even though his application had already been rejected before the crash,” Oliver said. “He frequently claimed to be training for the Paralympics, which was news to actual Paralympians like Amanda McGrory, who pointed out he’s not even in the official registry for Paralympians, which you would have to be in order to compete.”

The host also noted that Cawthorn, whom he called a “predatory, conspiratorial, inexplicably hostile-to-trees guy,” was the subject of a “scathing public letter signed by more than 150 of his fellow college classmates alleging that he engaged in ‘sexually predatory behavior’ while in college.”

After exposing his tendency to bend the truth, Oliver highlighted Cawthorn’s several questionable Instagram posts, including a now-deleted post from his visit to Adolf Hitler’s holiday retreat “Eagle Nest.”

Oliver had extra fun mocking Cawthorn for a video showing him repeatedly punching a tree, calling it “one of the stupidest things I have ever seen in my entire life.”

