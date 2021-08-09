Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson to Honor 9/11 Anniversary with Star-Studded Comedy Event

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by hosting a star-studded comedy event.

The duo announced the September 12 event, held at Madison Square Garden and titled “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration,” on Monday with a joint statement:

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Davidson and Stewart said.

Early-access tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. ET, and general tickets will be available Friday, August 13, at 12 p.m. ET.

Scheduled performers include Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, and Wanda Sykes.

While the pair may seem unlikely, both comedians have deep connections to the day.

Davidson lost his father, a New York City firefighter, in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, later starring in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island.

In 2019, Stewart, accompanied by several 9/11 first responders, successfully lobbied for the Senate to pass legislation to permanently reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Stewart has continued to be an advocate for veterans and first responders, meeting with members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee to help secure health benefits.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com