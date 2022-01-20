Jordan Klepper Confronts Ex ‘Stop the Steal’ Supporter Who Can’t Let Go of the ‘Big Lie’ After Admitting ‘I Just Got Out of a Cult’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper, who has attended anti-vaccine protests, Donald Trump rallies, and was even present for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reported from one of his strangest locations yet on Wednesday: a vigil for jailed insurrectionists.

While at the vigil, which took place outside of the jail housing those arrested for storming the Capitol, Klepper spoke to an incredibly conflicted man who is working on “finding himself” after following Trump’s big election lie.

“I had never been to a protest event before the 2020 presidential election,” he told Klepper. “I had become completely consumed. It took over my life.”

He went on to share that he slept in his car for three months, traveling from MAGA rally to MAGA rally and “Stop the Steal event to Stop the Steal event.”

“For three months, sleeping in my car, going to see the evidence. And then I had to recover,” he continued. “I had PTSD. So, it took me a long time to find myself again. I feel like I just got out of a cult.”

Klepper, excited by the prospect of finding a recovering “big lie” believer, asked the man if he still supports the Stop the Steal campaign — resulting in a shocking turn of events.

“Do you think the election was stolen?” the Daily Show correspondent asked point-blank, noting that his interviewee seemed to be evading the question.

“I don’t think the election was stolen, I know the election was stolen,” the man responded.

A disappointed Klepper admitted that he “thought this was going to have a good ending,” prompting the vigil attendee to try and explain his answer.

“But, but, but stay with me. This is how someone who was in a cult often responds,” he continued.

Klepper could not help but laugh at the answer, asking, “Are you still in the cult? We’re at a rally for J 6th prisoners today!”

“I’m at a much happier place,” the man clarified.

Sounds like he might have some more reflecting to do.

Watch above, via YouTube.

