Lil Nas X Reveals Ripping His Pants on SNL Wasn’t the Only Embarrassing Moment of the Night

Remember when Lil Nas X split his pants while working a stripper pole on Saturday Night Live? The rapper has since revealed that the onstage gaffe wasn’t the only embarrassing thing to happen that night.

In a new interview with the New York Times Magazine, Nas opened up about another mortifying feeling he felt the night he ripped his pants: Getting rejected by someone with a boyfriend.

“Aside from the wardrobe mishap, the show felt amazing,” wrote the Times’ Jazmine Hughes. “He had performed on freakin’ ‘S.N.L.’! He felt great. He felt like hitting on someone. So he shot his shot, sending a message to someone he had been chatting with online.”

Unfortunately for the rapper, his iconic Saturday Night Live debut was not enough to guarantee a successful shot.

“The target respectfully knocked that shot out of the air: This person was so flattered by the attention, but they had a boyfriend,” Hughes added. Nas respected the honesty; a lot of people just throw themselves at him.”

“I was like, Damn, you’re that loyal?” Nas revealed. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, I want to do that.”

While Nas admitted the moment was a “punch to his ego,” he does not entirely regret the incident, viewing it as a teaching moment.

“No matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want,” Nas said, sharing that similar interactions used to make him cry himself to sleep.

“I was like, hold on … We’re not doing this this time,” Nas added of his recent rejection, adding that he gave himself a pep talk in his hotel room instead.

