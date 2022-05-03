Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks ‘Neckless Wonder’ Rudy Giuliani for ‘Bizarre’ Cameo Ad

Seth Meyers brutally mocked Rudy Giuliani for his bizarre new Cameo ad on Monday night.

“As we have established for a long time now, one of the things Donald Trump did to the modern GOP is he weirdified it,” Meyers said Monday. “He unleashed his army of mafia-bobblehead goons and freaks, and now the Republican Party is an institution just filled with weirdos obsessed with things like cocaine-fueled orgies, Disney erotica, and testicle-tanning.”

Meyers went on to say that “one of those weirdoes is his former personal attorney—and neckless wonder—Rudy Giuliani” — who is still selling personalized video messages on Cameo.

A Cameo user can either pay $325 for “personal” use, and would receive a personal message from Giuliani, or businesses can pay $2,275 to hire him to speak to their “company, customers, or employees.”

“Now we have shown you clips over the years of Rudy Giuliani saying and doing many bizarre things, but I have to say, this latest might be the weirdest yet,” Meyers continued.

The host went on to air a clip of Giuliani’s latest Cameo advertisement, which the former New York City mayor recently shared online.

“I’m Rudy Giuliani. If you want to have a really nice conversation or a birthday greeting, or just talk golf, go to the link BELOW!” Giuliani says while swinging a golf club back and forth and wearing

“This is the weirdest metronome I’ve ever seen,” Meyers joked. “It doesn’t even look like an actual human body. It looks like one of Jeff Dunham’s puppets. It’s like a wind-up toy you’d get in a giveaway bag at a mobster’s funeral.”

Meyers then joked that the clip looks like it’s from Giuliani’s new movie “Weekend at Rudy’s,” adding, “Why is he constantly swinging the club back and forth like a wet pool noodle the entire time? Is he trying to hypnotize us?!”

“He looks like one of those drinking birds, but instead of water, all it drank was Scotch,” added the host.

Watch above, via NBC.

