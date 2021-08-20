Speculation Begins Anew About Jeopardy! Host After Richards’ Sudden Exit: ‘Anyone But Dr. Oz’

By Leia Idliby Aug 20th, 2021
 

Mike Richards is officially out as Jeopardy! host following mounting scandals, and Twitter is having a field day.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he said in a Friday statement, adding, “I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

In addition to the scandals, including derogatory jokes Richards made in 2013 and two discrimination lawsuits he faced while working for The Price is Right, Richards hosting gig was also in jeopardy due to reports that, as an executive producer, he rigged the search in his favor.

While Richards is stepping down as host, Sony Pictures TV clarified in a statement that he will remain an executive producer on the show:

“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced,” read the statement. “It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

Following news of Richards’ departure, Jeopardy! themed jokes flooded Twitter — along with speculation regarding who will replace him as host, with LeVar Burton and Ken Jennings topping most lists:

