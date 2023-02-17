Star Wars Star Liam Neeson Says Spinoffs of Franchise Are Taking ‘Away the Mystery and the Magic’

Actor Liam Neeson, who starred as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, admitted he wasn’t a huge fan of the franchise’s various spinoff series.

On the Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Neeson was asked if he would ever reprise his role in one of the various spinoffs.

“No, I’m not,” Neeson said. “There’s so many spinoffs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way, you know.”

Neeson did say his one-episode appearance on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi was nice but noted that he only had two lines. “That was good. I loved it, man. But that’s it.”

Host Andy Cohen jokingly remarked, “Liam, I love how outspoken you are. You really do not give a f*ck.”

According to Variety, Neeson had previously stated that he would return to the franchise under one condition, “if it was a film.”

“I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit. I just like the big screen, you know?” Neeson told ComicBook.com in 2022.

Neeson only appeared in one Star Wars movie before his character was killed off.

