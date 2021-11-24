Stephen Colbert Roasts Eric Trump After Michael Cohen Implicated Him on CNN: ‘Help Me, Dad!’

Stephen Colbert went after Eric Trump over revelations Michael Cohen recently shared on CNN, bringing out his best impression of the former president’s middle child.

On Tuesday night’s Late Show, Colbert shared that Cohen recently got released from house arrest, joking that his “first stop was CNN.”

Cohen did sit down with CNN Newsroom on Monday, in what was his first TV interview since gaining his freedom, and strongly suggested that others in former President Donald Trump’s orbit will be prosecuted.

“I do want to make this promise to you and to all of your viewers: that I may have been prosecuted, and right now I am the only one, but I will not be the only one at the end … for this crime and for others,” Cohen said.

The former Trump lawyer then listed Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump as others who could be prosecuted.

“Well, there were quite a few people that were involved,” Cohen said. “Eric Trump was involved.”

Colbert then tucked in his upper lip to show off his teeth and proceeded to imitate a very distressed Eric Trump.

“Help me, dad! Dad, help! I’m too pretty for jail!” his Eric exclaimed. “It will destroy mom. Also: second mom, third mom, and porn-star mom. She’s the only one who still calls me.”

Colbert later highlighted Cohen’s recent meeting with a “strangely masked Kanye West,” noting that he told CNN he is now a “fixer” for the rapper.

“Cohen is a Gold Digger. That’s what you do when it All Falls Down. He used to work for a Monster, but he doesn’t want to give up Power, the Good Life, and All of the Lights. No matter what, this is Bound 2 be a circus. I wish they would both just Runaway. But they won’t. That’s just my Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy… Life of Pablo,” cracked the host, playing with some of West’s most popular song titles.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com