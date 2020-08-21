comScore

Celebrities Take a Victory Lap Over Steve Bannon’s Arrest In Alleged Fundraising Scheme: ‘#BESTDAYEVER’

By Andrew ShusterAug 21st, 2020, 2:45 pm
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo, John Cusack and Judd Apatow are among the celebrities weighing in on Steve Bannon’s arrest. On Thursday, the former White House chief strategist was charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through his fundraising campaign, “We Build the Wall.” As one might predict, Hollywood was both outraged and delighted by the news of Bannon’s legal woes.

Bannon and three associates were indicted for allegedly raising more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States, as President Donald Trump promised in his campaign, but then using a chunk of the funds for personal gain. Prosecutors are accusing the former Trump advisor of personally taking $1 million from the campaign. Bannon was aboard a friend’s private yacht near Connecticut on Thursday when he was apprehended by the US Postal Inspection Service, a unit of the US Postal Service that specializes in mail fraud.

Bannon, however, is denying the fraud charges against him. On his podcast, War Room, on Friday, Bannon dismissed his arrest as a “political hit job.” Hollywood disagrees. In addition to the names mentioned above, Chelsea Handler, Rosie O’Donnell, Mark Hamill and many others are eager to see Bannon and his alleged cohorts behind bars.

As we noted in a post Friday morning, late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah weighed in on Bannon’s arrest on their respective talk shows. Much like celebrities in the Twitterverse, the talk show hosts found humor in the situation. Check out Twitter reactions below from several stars, who were quick to share their thoughts on another member of Trump’s inner circle facing legal trouble.

