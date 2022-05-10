Tina Fey Says Kevin Spacey Hit on Her After Hosting SNL: ‘Who is This Little Performance For?’

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did not hold back during their set for Netflix’s comedy festival, calling out multiple prominent men throughout their performance.

The duo first cracked a few jokes about Dave Chappelle’s onstage tackle during his set for the very same festival, at one point calling up 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer to be their security for the night.

“It really is an honor to be here,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But security is important so I do need y’all to know that if you act a fool, I will fuck your shit up. If you come for them, I will come for your nut sack.”

Poehler later asked Fey to name the most famous person that’s ever hit on her, first revealing that she once curbed interest from former Sen. John McCain.

“You’re sort of his type,” Fey said. “An Arizona blonde.”

Fey then shared an example of “the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me” while she was on Saturday Night Live.

“One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?’”

Spacey came out as gay in 2017 amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault, including a child molestation accusation from actor Anthony Rapp.

Later in their set, Fey and Poehler listed the men in Hollywood that could “get it,” including, “70s-era John Travolta” and Henry Cavill.

“Harry Styles? Not so much, Fey said. “He looks like a baby deer.”

Ouch, sorry, Harry.

Fey also went after James Marsden, revealing that she once tried to set him up with Poehler.

“You were newly single, and I knew he was newly single,” Fey said of the actor. “We were at the [Emmys or Golden Globes] and we were going to an afterparty. I got it in my head that I was going to set you up. I was walking out, and I was like, ‘Jimmy you should come to our afterparty.’ He was like, ‘Oh, maybe I will,’ and I was like, ‘No, you should definitely come to our afterparty.’ I was drunk. Then he was like, ‘I’m going to take off.’ I realized in my drunkenness that he thinks I was trying to fuck him, and I’m a married lady and he’s a gentleman. I wasn’t.”

